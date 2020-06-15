Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Deepika Padukone, A Depression Survivor, Puts Out A Post Calling The Condition As An 'Illness'

Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's death has triggered a mental health debate on social media which is indeed the need of the hour. Netizens, as well as many Bollywood celebs, have urged everyone to not keep mum and instead talk about one's mental status to someone he/she is comfortable with. Having said that, it was yesterday when actress Deepika Padukone had shared a message online stating how important it is to 'talk, communicate, express and seek help.' And now, a day after the same, she has once again shared a post on Twitter which highlights how depression is also an illness. Sushant Singh Rajput: Dear Tweeple, Here’s Why Bullying Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the ‘Nepotism Gang’ for His Suicide Is an Insult to the Actor’s Hard Work

Deepika who herself has been a depression survivor posted an image on the micro-blogging site that reads, "Repeat after me: Depression is an illness." Well, the reason DP has shared this is because moreover, people neglect the need to seek a doctor's help when it comes to mental health. However, tagging it as an illness she wants people to go and get oneself checked if he/she sees the signs. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video).

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Below:

It was in the year 2015 when the fearless Deepika Padukone revealed that she is suffering from depression the year before and was seeking help. Speaking to NDTV, she had said, "I woke up one morning just feeling empty you know like this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pittish feeling in my stomach. I woke up like feeling directionless, I didn't know where to go, I didn't know what to do and I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would just start crying at the drop of the hat."

In the same year, Padukone also launched Love Laugh Foundation for those battling depression or mental illness. Kudos to her for being so vocal and inspiring to many. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).