Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Deepika Padukone, A Depression Survivor, Puts Out A Post Calling The Condition As An 'Illness'

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 15, 2020 09:34 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Deepika Padukone, A Depression Survivor, Puts Out A Post Calling The Condition As An 'Illness'
Sushant Singh Rajput, Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's death has triggered a mental health debate on social media which is indeed the need of the hour. Netizens, as well as many Bollywood celebs, have urged everyone to not keep mum and instead talk about one's mental status to someone he/she is comfortable with. Having said that, it was yesterday when actress Deepika Padukone had shared a message online stating how important it is to 'talk, communicate, express and seek help.' And now, a day after the same, she has once again shared a post on Twitter which highlights how depression is also an illness. Sushant Singh Rajput: Dear Tweeple, Here’s Why Bullying Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the ‘Nepotism Gang’ for His Suicide Is an Insult to the Actor’s Hard Work

Deepika who herself has been a depression survivor posted an image on the micro-blogging site that reads, "Repeat after me: Depression is an illness." Well, the reason DP has shared this is because moreover, people neglect the need to seek a doctor's help when it comes to mental health. However, tagging it as an illness she wants people to go and get oneself checked if he/she sees the signs. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video)

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Below:

It was in the year 2015 when the fearless Deepika Padukone revealed that she is suffering from depression the year before and was seeking help. Speaking to NDTV, she had said, "I woke up one morning just feeling empty you know like this pitt-ish feeling in my stomach that I was telling them that I get this pittish feeling in my stomach. I woke up like feeling directionless, I didn't know where to go, I didn't know what to do and I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would just start crying at the drop of the hat."

In the same year, Padukone also launched Love Laugh Foundation for those battling depression or mental illness. Kudos to her for being so vocal and inspiring to many. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone On Depression Depression Love Laugh Foundation Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Will Investigate Professional Rivalry Angle, Reveals Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Will Investigate Professional Rivalry Angle, Reveals Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Sushant Singh Rajput: Dear Tweeple, Here’s Why Blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the ‘Nepotism Gang’ for His Suicide is WRONG and Insulting to the Actor’s Stardom
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput: Dear Tweeple, Here’s Why Blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the ‘Nepotism Gang’ for His Suicide is WRONG and Insulting to the Actor’s Stardom
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor's Sister Reveals He Wasn't Feeling Well for the Last One Week
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor's Sister Reveals He Wasn't Feeling Well for the Last One Week
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5 Best Moments With MS Dhoni and His Daughter Ziva Will Well Up Your Eyes (View Pics)
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5 Best Moments With MS Dhoni and His Daughter Ziva Will Well Up Your Eyes (View Pics)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video Teaching Shraddha Kapoor The Hook-Step of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' Will Make You Miss Him More!
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video Teaching Shraddha Kapoor The Hook-Step of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' Will Make You Miss Him More!
Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can’t Stop Thinking About Late Actor
Cricket

Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can’t Stop Thinking About Late Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Koena Mitra Slams Karan Johar and Bollywood's Camp Following (Read Details)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Koena Mitra Slams Karan Johar and Bollywood's Camp Following (Read Details)
Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)
Bollywood

Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement