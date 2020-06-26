The world is still talking about the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020. The police are still conducting an investigation into the death. Today, the actor's father, KK Singh, has opened up about the last conversation he had with his son. In an interview with Navodaya Times, his father said, "We spoke about his marriage. He had also spoken to me about his upcoming films, and how he was looking forward to these. He said he was planning to get married in February or March next year,"

Sushant's father further added, "He didn’t want to get married amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was the last thing we spoke about. The family had advised him to marry someone of his choice as he had to spend his lifetime with that person."

Sushant's father also said that Sushant used to be an obedient child who only shared his dreams of becoming an actor to his sisters. "He was so driven that when we finally knew he wanted to be an actor, we were sure he would make it big. We supported his decisions. He was independent and a responsible person, so we never pressured him and trusted his choices," Singh said. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Rejecting his Stanford University Scholarship to Getting Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, When SSR Spoke About What Inspired Him To Be An Actor.

Sushant's father said that his behaviour changed towards the end. He added, "He used to tell me everything when he was young. He was frank. But towards the end, he had shut down. He didn’t share much." May Sushant's soul rest in eternal peace.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, will release online on Disney Plus Hostar on July 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).