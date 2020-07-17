Huff Paranormal is something that Steve Huff runs where he apparently speaks to the deceased spirits. He has been doing this for 10 years and has also invented a lot of equipment to aide in his unusual work. Recently, he received such an overwhelming number of requests from people to speak to Sushant Singh Rajput that he took it up. Huff posted the video two days back where he is apparently connecting with Rajput's spirit. Huff does admit that he wasn't aware of the actor or his work till he was bombarded with requests. Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind

The video has Huff using a device to allegedly connect with the spirit world and as per the video, he seemingly connected with Sushant. But the latter was not alone. Earlier it was a male spirit who accompanied him and later, a woman said 'It's ending.' What did Sushant say? Check out the video here.

Huff has done similar stuff with Patrick Swayze and Michael Jackson, as claimed by his website. At least that's what we saw on his Youtube Channel and on his website. Now we aren't aware how true is this but we have got to admit, the wave of love that Sushant is receiving after his death far exceeds what he got when he was alive.

