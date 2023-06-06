Actress Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad had a court marriage in February 2023. Now the actress is entering a new phase in their marriage, as she took to Twitter to share 'good news' with her followers. While sharing some lovely couple pics, Swara tweeted, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!" Swara Bhasker Married Fahad Ahmad: Actress Shares More Pics From Her Court Wedding, Cheers for Special Marriage Act and is Prepping Ahead for 'Shehnaii-Wala Shaadi'.

The pics that Swara shared, the couple are seen looking into perhaps the morning sun, as Fahad is seen holding his wife from behind in a sweet embrace. In one of the hashtags in the tweet, Swara wrote #OctoberBaby, which means their child is due in the month of October.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

Swara Bhasker, known for her outspoken views, married political activist Fahad Ahmad on February 16, 2023. The couple had been dating for several months before they decided to tie the knot. Bhasker and Ahmad met during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2022. They quickly bonded over their shared passion for social justice and activism.

In a video shared on Instagram, Bhasker described how she and Ahmad fell in love. "Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along," she said. "We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2023 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).