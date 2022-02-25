Actress Taapsee Pannu talks about reuniting with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for one of the short films which is part of his anthology movie. Anubhav Sinha has brought together filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta for an anthology film with the pandemic as a backdrop. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sinha's production house Benaras Mediaworks. Taapsee Pannu Reunites With Anubhav Sinha for a Sudhir Mishra Directorial, Film To Be Based on the Pandemic.

Taapsee shares her experience of working with Anubhav Sinha again after 'Thappad' and 'Mulk' and also unveils the concept of the short film directed by Sudhir Mishra with pandemic as a backdrop. Taapsee says: "The story is unique and never done before, it's a socio political drama that spans across two generations with the pandemic as the backdrop. I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with a brilliant filmmaker like Sudhir Sir who is so solid with his craft."

"And mostly it feels like homecoming working again with Anubhav Sir and Bhushan Sir. Anubhav Sir knows how to channel the best in me. Being surrounded by masterful filmmakers like these is a blessed experience," she adds. Anubhav Sinha shares about the narrative of the film which is layered and focuses on human relationships. He is happy to work with Taapsee again and have all the words of appreciation for her

"The narrative is a layered one talking about human relationships against the pandemic serving as a backdrop. I am so glad to be reuniting with Taapsee for this one! She is perceptive and brings her own to every character she plays. She is the kind of actor who infuses her roles with a lived-in experience, making the story even more relatable."

Director Sudhir Mishra throws light on his short film and reveals: "This is a film about the idea of being young , about how one generation passes the baton to the next. Personally, this is one of those stories for me which leaves an indelible mark on you and I couldn't have asked for a better team to bring it to life with." On the other hand producer Bhushan Kumar says that with the team of Anubhav, Sudhir, Taapsee, this film has a gripping storyline which make it a perfect project.

"This film boasts of a dream team. Anubhav, Sudhir, Taapsee are ready to embark upon one of the most stirring stories I have read in recent times. I am so happy to have such prolific filmmakers on board to create this anthology. It's a fine story and these artists are sure to whip it up into a marvelous movie."

