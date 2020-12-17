Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated project Tandav has been in the talks for quite a while now. The show that will foray into the world of politics shared a promising first look of Saif Ali Khan yesterday. After creating a massive buzz with the poster, the makers are not set to give you little sneak peek into what's about to come. The teaser of Tandav is out and it promises you a powerful play of power and politics. Tandav First Look: Saif Ali Khan Is All Set to Rule the Audience With His Politician Avatar, Teaser Out Tomorrow.

The teaser begins with a crowd cheering for a political personality. We see Saif walking towards the crowd in the most charismatic manner and waving at the crowd. The actor's back is seen initially in the trailer while a powerful dialogue plays in the background. Saif's front look is the revealed as well he is looking dashing, suave as an ambitious political leader. The narrator says, “The only driving force in India is politics. In our country, the prime minister is the only king," and we cant wait to see how Saif rules the people in this show.

The teaser of the political drama also gives the viewers a glimpse of all the other key players who call the shots in Delhi’s power corridors as well. Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias, Kritika Avasthi, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Kumud Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Paresh Pahuja add suspense to the teaser, leaving the fans to think what all roles will they be essaying in the series.

In September this year, Ali Abbas Zafar had shared photos of Saif Ali Khan from their dubbing session for the show. “Dubbing in the time of #covid 19 #saifalikhan with Dilip Subramaniam, the new way of working (sic),” the filmmaker had captioned the post. Saif could be seen in a very casual avatar in the picture where he was surrounded by crew members in PPE kit. Tandav: Saif Ali Khan Starts Dubbing for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Web Show in the Times of COVID-19.

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav looks like a slick, intense drama where the smarter moves made by the characters will decide India’s next Prime Minister. Written by Gaurav Solanki of Article 15 fame, and produced by Offside Entertainment, Tandav will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.

