A collaboration between ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and the talented Saif Ali Khan has to have an exciting result. Today, the makers of their prime project together gave a sneak peek into what's about to come. Ali shared the first look of Saif's character from their show titled Tandav which has left Khan's fans elated to see the actor is a new avatar. The makers also announced that the teaser of the show will be out tomorrow. Tandav: Saif Ali Khan Starts Dubbing for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Web Show in the Times of COVID-19.

The poster features Saif Ali Khan in a politician avatar. While we only get to see his back, Saif is raising his hand before a large crowd in the poster. The first look poster sets the vibe for the show subtly as Amazon revealed had earlier that the series will address various political situations and conflicts. Knowing the kind of stories Ali tells, we cannot wait to see what these two have in store for us.

The project was initially titled Dilli but it looks like after much discussion they decided to change it and go with the working title for the show. Earlier Saif even expressed his disapproval with the title Dilli and told journalist Rajeev Masand. “I hope it’s not eventually called Dilli. Tandav was the working title which captured more the essence of what the show was about. Dilli is a little thanda (cold) really." Saif Ali Khan Collaborates with Ali Abbas Zafar for his Next Web Series 'Tandav'.

"I don’t think we have either titles, Dilli or Tandav. We have to work hard to come up with something a little sexier like House of Cards. Something with a little more poetry to the title than just a geographical location,” he’d said. Ali Abbas Zafar had also revealed how the team had been struggling to decide upon a name for the show.

Saif Ali Khan will be starring as a politician who aspires to become a Prime Minister. The political drama will also star stars like Purab Kohli, Kritika Kamra, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Amyra Dastur in significant roles. It will be a ten-episode series which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

