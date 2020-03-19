Tanishaa Mukerji Shares a Post on 'Social Distancing' With a Picture Of Herself Chilling by the Pool in a Blue Bikini (View Pic)

Tanishaa Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you happen to go on social media right now, you can probably see a flood of posts on people sharing their 'social-distancing' moments. From Kareena Kapoor Khan making a meme of her childhood picture to Deepika Padukone's 'self-care' video, we are seeing how celebrities are handling this COVID-19 lockdown situation. Another celeb to show us how she's spending this coronavirus shutdown time is former Bigg Boss contestant, Tanishaa Mukerji. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a bright blue bikini, enjoying some alone time on the poolside. It has been a delight to see the actress' post, watching her have a good time amid the lockdown. Tanishaa Mukerji Birthday: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Looks Hot in a Bikini, Mom Tanuja Stuns in a Swimsuit (View Pics).

Taking to Instagram, Tanishaa wrote, "V#socialdistancing baby!!! Take this time to realise the good things in life are free! Love laugh cherish urself!" Its' been a hard time for everyone and we particularly liked Tanishaa's message of cherishing oneself and the things that matter in this difficult time. The actress looks stunning in the picture and we are sure this picture will tempt you to hit the pool, sadly only the ones having a private one can enjoy this given that public pools have been shut down. Although it looks like this may be a throwback picture from her birthday celebrations.

Check Out Tanishaa's Post Here:

On Sunday, March 15 too the actress had shared an amazing post from her pool diaries and wrote, "So enjoying this social distancing taking the time to enjoy my alone time! We all need that time to connect with ourselves! My plan is to read do yoga and meditate today! What's yours?"Tanishaa Mukerji Gives It Back To Trolls Who Body-Shamed Her For Losing Weight.

We have to say this is the best 'social-distancing' post we have seen in a long time. We wish we could also spend some time by the pool and relax amid this lockdown.