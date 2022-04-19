Actress Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of the best-selling cookbook author and home chef, Tarla Dalal, in the upcoming biopic 'Tarla' directed by Piyush Gupta, who was previously known for writing 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. Commenting on her character, Huma said: "Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin." Gangubai Kathiawadi Song Shikayat: Huma Qureshi Is a Pleasant Surprise in This Qawali Track From Alia Bhatt-Starrer (Watch Video).

Huma, incidentally, comes from a family of restaurateurs. Her father runs the famous Delhi restaurant chain, Saleem's, which is known for its kababs and is named after her brother (and actor), Saqib Saleem. "I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice-cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories," Huma added. The film has been produced jointly by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. Army of the Dead: Huma Qureshi Gets Her Own Poster, Zack Snyder Reveals Her Character Name.