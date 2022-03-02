With Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi impressing fans at the theatres, the makers today (March 2) dropped a new song from the movie. Titled "Shikayat", the melody stars Huma Qureshi doing qawali at Shantanu Maheshwari's (Afsaan) wedding. In the clip, we get to see Alia attending her lover Afsaan's shaadi. The trak is sung by Archana Gore. Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt’s Film Surpasses Rs 50 Crore Mark!

