When Teacher's Day comes around, we do see these articles about movie characters who make for inspiring teachers. If I have to compile a list right now, I could take in V Shantaram in Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Rani Mukerji in Hichki, Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India, Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, among others. But if you have gone through school and college, you know most of the inspiring teachers come across as a rarity. Teachers’ Day 2021 Speech Ideas: Best English And Hindi Teachers’ Day Speeches For Students to Deliver on September 5.

Instead, more than the inspirers and the motivators, there are a higher possibility of you being taught by the incompetent, the abusers and the terrifiers. So to give a twist to the tale, we look at seven Bollywood teachers who are just the worst, either in how deceptively manipulative they are, or plain abusive, or very much incompetent.

Raj Aryan in Mohabbatein

Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein

Played By: Shah Rukh Khan

Before you start trolling me, hear me out. I know Raj Aryan is charming, because, ofc, he is played by King Khan. But look at what he has done. Raj has no degree, because his former dean had made sure he doesn't get admission anywhere else. If that's the case, he must have submitted fake certificates to get the job of the teacher there. Not to mention, slyly tweaking his name to hide his real identity. As a teacher though, his job was to teach students music, instead he inspires them to chase skirts. He almost gets three students get thrown out in the process, to push his agenda. His remaining in Gurukul puts in question the hiring processes of what is supposed to be India's highest prestigious school. But damn, he is a charmer!

Virus in 3 Idiots

Boman Irani in 3 Idiots

Played By: Boman Irani

He may be slightly redeemed towards the end, but let's not forget that Virus' rigid way of education resulted in two students to attempt suicide, two of them successful at that. Not to mention, his own son also ending his life because he could not meet his father's expectations. How the administration allowed this man to continue in that office is beyond comprehension! On the other hand, Irani's Dr Asthana from Munna Bhai MBBS is a far more competent, no-nonsense teacher who isn't bad, as Munnai might want you to think! Teachers’ Day 2021 in India: Know Date, Significance and History Behind the Day Commemorated in Honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Birth Anniversary.

Khadoos in Stanley Ka Dabba

Amole Gupte in Stanley Ka Dabba

Played By: Amole Gupte

Like Virus, Khadoos also redeems himself in the end and apologises to the young Stanley (played by Gupte's real son Partho Gupte). But we are unable to forget that the greedy teacher used to bully his students to make them share their lunches with him, even threatening Stanley to not come to school, when the latter refuses to share his food with him.

Dean Vashisht in Student of the Year

Rishi Kapoor in Student of the Year

Played By: Rishi Kapoor

Dean Vashisht may give out the impression of a jovial ol' fellow, with his colourful dressing style and sweet paunch. But he is a very incompetent headmaster and lusty person. His persistent Student of the Year contests are not only stupidly designed, pitting girls and boys in the same sports competitions, and also adding silly tasks like treasure hunting and dance competitions. He also is guilty of lusting after the sports coach, even occasionally harming latter's wife (ofc, all shown in humour). The Dean is rightfully called out in the end, and he is tragically left to lead a lonely, guilt-stricken existence, but there is no denying that when Vashisht was the Dean, he was a terror wrapped in a likeable cotton candy wrapper.

Shyam Tekchand in Haraamkhor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haraamkhor

Played By: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Shyam Tekchand is simply vile. He is emotionally, physically and verbally abusive. He is a philanderer, and worst of all, he begins a sexual relationship with his underage student, a strict no-no. In the end, we also realise that he is capable of murder. Is there any more proof you need that he is a teacher you should keep a safe distance from.

Professor Rasai in Main Hoon Na

Satish Shah in Main Hoon Na

Played By: Satish Shah

Tell me, who wants to sit in a class where the professor drenches you in his spittle? For that alone, the hilarious Professor Rasai (who is also very vindictive BTW) makes it to this list!

Anita in Nasha

Poonam Pandey in Nasha

Played By: Poonam Pandey

No matter how hot you are, no matter what the circumstances are, you are not supposed to be intimate with your student. That too, an underage one! That's a ticket to the prison!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).