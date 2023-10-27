Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has finally hit the cinemas. Both the teaser and trailer of Tejas have offered a brief glimpse of the thrilling action and adventure that awaits us on the big screen. The aerial film promises some high-octane aerial sequences and includes dialogues like ‘Bharat Ko Chhedoge Toh Chhodenge Nahi.’ The film tells the story of Kangana, a courageous female IAF Officer, Tejas Gill, who is determined to safeguard the nation at all costs. It's India's first air action film and also showcases India's first indigenous fighter jet, Tejas. Tejas Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Soars High With A Generous Dose Of Patriotism (LatestLY Exclusive!) Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is released in theaters on October 27. Well, Kangana's portrayal and the film's execution have left audiences in awe. Let's check what the critics has to say about it. Tejas: From 'Dil Hai Ranjhana' To 'Shivaa,' Check Out The Full List of Songs From Kangana Ranaut's Movie (Watch Video).

News 18: The film surely picks up pace in the second half as the action moves to the battlefield. The scenes involving aerial attack in the climax have been shot well. It’s commendable that the tone remains steady and never loud and jingoistic. Kangana Ranaut gives her all to the character and it pays very well. Not at all an easy role to play but this powerhouse of talent makes sure to carry the entire movie on her able shoulders with ease. She’s magnanimous in action sequences, and there’s not a single flaw about her when it comes to showing her rage or even being vulnerable. Tejas is more than being just another feather to the memorable hat of the actor.

IndiaTV News: Tejas impresses with its bold and fashionable portrayal of two women pilots achieving an audacious rescue mission. Tejas serves as a cinematic homage to a fictional heroine who transcends the boundaries of reality, symbolising valour and dedication. Kangana Ranaut's compelling portrayal of Tejas Gill, along with the film's action-packed narrative, contributes to an engaging cinematic experience, despite occasional moments of self-seriousness. Ashish Vidyarthi, on the other hand, is amazing as always. While Tejas effectively portrays the journey of a female soldier striving to showcase her capabilities, it is worth noting that the film does not significantly highlight any instances of gender discrimination faced by her as a female pilot.

NDTV: Ranaut's eponymous character is a 'rockstar' in the guise of a fighter pilot who flies the single-engine light combat aircraft that shares her name. From her days in the Air Force academy to the risky mission she undertakes in order to save an Indian spy held hostage in Mir Ali town in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tejas Gill is a fount of uncommon intelligence and unshakeable confidence. So, the character has no arc to speak of. She begins where she ends.

Scroll: Events find Tejas involved in a daredevil plan to rescue an Indian spy from Islamist terrorists. This fanatic bunch is led by a man bloodthirsty enough to behead his victims but also thoughtful enough to perform the acts in a spot in the desert that can easily be tracked by drones. Apart from being an ace pilot, Tejas has other skills – she detects important clues about the spy’s kidnapping that have bypassed the Indian intelligence agencies.