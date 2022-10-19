Thank God is the upcoming fantasy comedy that is written and directed by Indra Kumar. Movie buffs are going to be in for a treat during the time of Diwali as this movie is hitting the big screens during the festival of lights. About the film and working with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the filmmaker had stated, “It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul,” reports FPJ. Thank God: Case Filed Against Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Film for Hurting Religious Feelings.

Thank God is one of the most anticipated movies as it offers a different concept with a fantastic star cast. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Thank God stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead along with Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Nora Fatehi would be making special appearance in the track “Manike”.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “A man, full of all sins and confusion reaches to “Yamlok” where Chitragupt offers him to play a game of life.”

Watch The Trailer Of Thank God Below:

Release Date – The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with Diwali.

Review – The reviews for Thank God are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the film is out.

