Thank God Movie Review: What could easily have been just a skit on Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Yamraj (errr...Chandragupt) serving justice quite comically, taking into account one's virtues and vices, going not beyond 30 minutes, director Indra Kumar stretches the plot to dish out a feature-length film in the form of Thank God that bores us out of our skulls. Not only the story and its treatment is stuck in the 90s, but even the dialogues and the screenplay also remains like old relics that better be kept buried forever. Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Join Host Salman Khan in Shanivaar Ka Vaar Episode, Promote Their Film Thank God!

The intention is noble and quite clear- that is to evoke laughs and hand out some moral lessons in the end. But given the predictable plot ( almost everything of which is revealed in the trailer itself) the affair becomes dull and predictable. You might as well catch yourself going on a yawn fest, even as Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra try their best to make you giggle. Alas, nothing works and the plot only draws chuckles as paap and punya get counted with 'Game Of Life' failing to trigger even an ounce of interest or excitement in the audience.

<iframe width="100%" height="507" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x-sgnhYJGOA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

An egoistic real estate broker played by Sidharth Malhotra meets with an accident. As he wakes up to the 'other side', he realizes that he has come out of his body. God (call him CG if you like, an apparent abbreviation of Chandragupta) appears in front of him and informs him that he must play a 'Game Of Life' that will test his virtues and vices before facingthe final judgment. 10 Years of SOTY: Karan Johar Is Proud of His ‘Students’ Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan’s Cinema Journey (View Post)

This plot has been tried and tested in multiple Hollywood and Bollywood flicks. But truth be told, nothing goes below in terms of standards as a yawn-inducing drama as Indra Kumar's directorial venture. Kumar has given us entertainers in the past such as Beta, Dil, Raja, Mann, Ishq, Dhamaal franchises to list a few. He keeps the template oversimplified this time around as well in the name of dishing out a clean family drama.

Yes, he does try to experiment with decorative pieces and tries to throw in 'innovative' methods such as Chandragupta weighing sins and good deeds by playing the 'Game of Life' that serves as a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. He even tries VFX (shoddy and gimmicky without a lasting impression to write home about), and he even lets Nora Fatehi lose to jazz things up, but all these frills don't hold. Even the roar of Singham is misplaced and 'mismatched'.

As far as performances go, Sidharth Malhotra is earnest with his craft and Ajay Devgn turns his charm on in a role that deprives him of any substantial material. Rakul Preet Singh is easy on the eye with the otherwise promising Seema Pahwa being completely wasted.

Final Thoughts: Predictable and preachy, Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn featuring Thank God bores you with its pointless drama. This one is crafted with noble intentions but those alone are not sufficient to make an engaging watch.

Rating: 2.0

