Thanks to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif was Able to Develop Feelings for Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal could be the new lovebirds in the tinsel town. Well, at least some rumours and their appearances suggest so. Sources close to the couple say how their relationship is still in the brewing stage and they are just getting started. But if a report in Deccan Chronicle is to believe, Katrina is already sure of her feelings for the Uri actor. Reason? Well, simply because he's not like her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. The actress feels secured around him and hence, has no qualms in taking their love story forward. Vicky Kaushal Dating Katrina Kaif? Here's What a Friend has to Say about their New Relationship.

Speaking about she had her reservations earlier, Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying, "But now she's sure of her feelings for Vicky (Kaushal). He has been a friend for some time now. He is trustworthy, dependable, and devoted. In brief, all that Katrina ever wanted the man in her life to be.” Mentioning about how RK Jr was commitment-phobic, the source further added, "Vicky and Katrina are serious about each other. Neither of them is prone to get into a frivolous relationship. Unlike Ranbir, Vicky is not commitment-phobic. He will take his relationship with Katrina to the right conclusion.” Rumoured Couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Step out Together and We Wonder if it Was a Date Night for the Duo.

Vicky and Katrina's relationship is certainly a talking point in the industry currently but let's hope it goes beyond that. They do look amazing together and there's no denying that. Hopefully, their affair stories won't die with time and we get to hear something concrete about it very soon.