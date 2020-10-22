Actor Sohum Shah is back on the set, shooting for his upcoming film The Big Bull. Sohum is currently shooting in the same studio in the city's Bhandup area, where he had filmed the famous Hastar scenes of his much-acclaimed horror drama, "Tumbbad". The Big Bull: Here’s How the Makers of Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Are Going to Ensure a Safe Working Environment on the Sets

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday and wrote: "Feels so good to be back on set, and to top it off we're on the same set in bhandup where we shot for #Tumbbad, iss set pe humne hastar walle saare scenes shoot kiye the (we had shot Hastar scenes on this set)."

Check Out Sohum Shah's Instagram Post Below:

"Itne memories hai iss jaga pe (so many memories are attached to this place).... I'm glad I got to come here on my first day back," added Sohum, who is known for his roles in "Ship of Theseus" and "Talvar". "The Big Bull" stars Abhishek Bachchan and is directed by Kookie Gulati.

