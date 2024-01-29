The upcoming true-crime documentary series titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, will unravel the infamous case of Indrani Mukerjea about allegedly murdering her 25-year old daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani, who was an accomplished media executive and socialite, was married to media baron Peter Mukerjea. In 2015, she was arrested for murdering Sheena Bora. The case sent shockwaves across the nation. The Indrani Mukerjea Story - Buried Truth: Netflix To Release The Sheena Bora Murder Case Documentary On February 23, 2024.

The documentary features Indrani Mukerjea, her children - Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers spotlighting dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations. It is helmed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, and also reveals for the first-time ever unsettling call recordings between Indrani, Peter, and Rahul Mukerjea and unseen images of the family. It explores sensational family secrets, complicated relationships, buried connections and the possibility of millions of dollars at stake. Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI Lists Former Mumbai Top Cop Rakesh Maria, 22 Others As ‘Unrelied’ Witnesses.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth Poster:

After her arrest, Indrani was sent to judicial custody at a women's-only prison in Byculla Jail, Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and filed charges against Indrani under the Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 34 (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and forgery), 364 (kidnapping) 120-B (conspiracy). The series is slated to drop on Netflix on February 23.

