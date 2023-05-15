Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story, despite accusations of being a propaganda film, has done major business in India, much like its predecessor, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files back in 2021. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, The Kerala Story has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark this weekend, and is most likely crossing Rs 200 crore mark by next weekend. The film's box office is also helped by the fact that The Kerala Story has been made tax-free in the BJP-ruled states and was even promoted by the Prime Minister during the Karnataka election rallies. The Kerala Story Fact-Checked? Dhruv Rathee's Viral Video Contradicts Adah Sharma-Starrer's Claims About ISIS Trapping Kerala Women Through 'Love Jihad' - WATCH!

By entering the Rs 100 crore club, The Kerala Story is the fourth Hindi film to do so. Having earned Rs 136 crore by its second weekend, the film has already crossed the lifetime collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, which had made Rs 110.03 crore in India. By doing so, The Kerala Story has become the third-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2023.

Within a few days, it is all set to crosse the life-time collections of romcom Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. TJMM had earned Rs 146 crore. However, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is still at the top of the table with its Rs 543.05 crore domestic gross in Hindi, which makes it not only the highest earning Bollywood film in 2023, but also across years. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives.

Watch the Trailer of The Kerala Story:

While the success of a film like TKS, made on a small budget with no big stars, should be seen as a bright spot, quite a few in the trade feel, that like with The Kashmir Files, this will set a wrong trend in Bollywood, where more propaganda movies, with little basis of actual facts and figures, will be encouraged to made so as to push more malicious agenda even as the big star-driven movies are not working at the box office.

