Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has shared a picture from his very first photoshoot. Tiger shared the monochrome motion picture on Instagram, with the caption: "Fresh outta school...one of my first shoots...not much changed...other than the facial hair #eyesontheprize." Tiger Shroff Pulls Off His Favourite Flying Kick Move with Such Ease (Watch Video)

The actor often shares videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts, besides selfies, on social media. On the work front, he will next be seen in "Ganapath", in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021. Tiger Shroff v/s John Abraham – Which ‘Desi Boy’ Has Your Attention in Yellow Trunks?

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The film produced by Jackky Bhagnani is planned as the first film of a franchise.

