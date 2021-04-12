Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna lost her cool on Monday when a netizen compared her to her brother and tried slutshaming her. Krisha had posted a picture on her Instagram profile in a bikini and captioned it: Wild Child. Krishna Shroff’s Mushy Pic With Chef Nusret aka Salt Bae Makes Ex-Eban Hyams Say This!

A follower wrote this nasty comment: "Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utni hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, your brother Tiger is so good and you are equally worthless. Are you not ashamed? Don't your parents see such posts)?" Krisha wrote back: "Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you. Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks." Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Moved In Together Amid The Lockdown? Sister Krishna Shroff Answers.

Check Out Krishna Shroff's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Her and friends like actress Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi and Pooja Bhatt praised the snapshot.

