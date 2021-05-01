Kangana Ranaut Is All Set To Make Her Digital Debut As Producer with Tiku Weds Sheru (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as producer with the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, a love story and a satire. Kangana dives into web space with her production house Manikarnika Films, and launches its logo on Saturday. 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut Wins Best Actress Award for ‘Manikarnika’ and ‘Panga’.

"With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," she said. Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut’s Film First Song ‘Chali Chali’ To Be Out on April 2!

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

"We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added. Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2021 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).