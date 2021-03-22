The 67th National Film Awards are out. And Kangana Ranaut Wins Best Actress Award for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Manikarnika was directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and produced by Zee Studios. Panga is directed and co-written by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)