Tindey Short Film Review: Ashwini Kalsekar's Performance Is the Soul of This Cute Funny Film, Starring Adah Sharma

Tindey Short Film (Photo Credits: File Image)

Now, here is some digital content that you can happily consume online in less than one hour and feel happy. Large Short Films have released their next film, Tindey. The title of the film, if you didn't get, it is a take on the popular dating app, which also becomes the premise. As per a survey conducted by one of India's leading dating apps, 55% of married Indians have been unfaithful to their partner at least once. In January 2020, a report by an extra-marital dating app claimed that 8 lakh Indians have registered on the app - 567 per cent growth for it. Marrie people on dating apps is a reality and short film Tindey deals with the same. While the statistic just mentioned might give us a monstrous image of the married people on such apps, Tindey cares to paint a rather subtle, cute, funny and humane picture of the same. Devi Review: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan's Short Film Will Make You Question the Society that You Live in.

The short film featuring Adah Sharma and Rajesh Sharma in the lead roles, and awesome Ashwini Kalsekar, in a mind-blowing supporting role, doesn't make a political or moral commentary on the situation. It is not calling it out. It is not preaching anything. It is no defending married men on dating apps under the garb of telling us how boring their domesticated life has become. Nada. And that's just the best thing about it. Despite not being a commentary, the movie does make you think a little deeper. Sometimes, subscribing to a dating app, is a careless, not-thought-through act, which might not require judgements.

Sprinkled with humorous scenes aplenty, Tindey moves at a quick pace keeping in mind its 20 minutes runtime. Adah's Molly and Rajesh's married-to-a-wonderful-woman Kranti meet on a dating app. Both have ulterior motives, which eventually makes for the cutest conversation in the end.

It is almost funny how director's Seemaa Desai's short film about an extra-marital short film about a short-lived extramarital affair doesn't make you feel disgusted. Maybe it is the funny scenes. Maybe it is the presence of the very humane characters. Or maybe it is the knife-in-the-heart sweet climax, powered by Kalsekar. Tindey is an entertaining watch, which might just give you a new perspective.

Although, the inclusion of songs sticks out like a sore thumb. There could have been a better way to use the montage than play it on a song.

Watch The Trailer of Tindey Here:

Yay

Ashwini Kalsekar's acting is class apart

Adah Sharma and Rajesh Sharma are also in fine form

The ending

Nay

The songs are a hindrance

Final Thoughts

Well, with some extra time on our hands, the 20 minutes spent watching Tindey won't be a waste of time. It is funny and entertaining.