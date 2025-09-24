Aamir Khan opened up about his bond with Salman Khan, revealing that their friendship truly deepened during a challenging period in his life. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Light Up Prime Video’s New Talk Show With Stories of Their Long-Lasting Friendship

Aamir Khan Reveals Bond With Salman Khan

During their appearance on Prime Video’s latest talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the PK actor recalled that it was during his divorce from Reena Dutta when Salman first visited him for dinner, a moment that marked the beginning of a stronger connection between the two stars. Aamir shared, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna).”

Aamir Khan Admits Judging Salman Khan

The Dangal actor also admitted being judgmental, saying, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person.” In a candid moment, Salman opened up about his past relationships. “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.” He also expressed his desire to have a child someday. “Children, I will have, one day, soon.” Salman continued, “It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.” ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Trailer: Salman Khan-Aamir Khan Light Up Prime Video’s Talk Show With Unfiltered Fun; Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Others To Also Join (Watch Video)

Prime Video IN Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

About ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’

Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the talk show will premiere on September 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The new episode will drop every Thursday. Apart from the Khans, the show features a stellar lineup including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, Chunky Pandey, and many more.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Prime Video). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).