Urvashi Rautela Looks Stunning in Her Workout Outfit, Urges Everyone to Stay Fit During Lockdown (View Pic)

Urvashi Rautela (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has come up with a workout challenge amid the lockdown. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself looking stunning in grey sports bra and yoga pants holding a dumbbell. The clip currently has 826K likes on the photo-sharing website. Urvashi Rautela’s Masterclass on TikTok Helps Her Raise Rs 5 Crore for COVID-19 Donation.

"Focus! Motivation! Dedication! Let's do it No excuses #BodyByUrvashi challenge during quarantine! I hope everybody is healthy and strong at this time, stay safe," she captioned it. Recently, the social media sensation donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Urvashi Rautela is Inspired by Kareena Kapoor in Her New Video.

Urvashi Rautela Hitting the Gym in Lockdown

She took to Instagram to inform her fans about conducting a virtual dance masterclass. Her session is free for all those who wish to lose their weight and learn dance. In the session, she taught zumba, tabata and Latin dance. The dance masterclass on TIkTok connected her with 18 million people, and she received Rs 5 crore for it, which she donated.