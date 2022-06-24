Actress Urvashi Rautela is making her pan-India debut with the film The Legend. The actress is over-the-moon and said that the film is about romance, humour, action, and plot twists. Urvashi Rautela Gets Showered With ‘Rishabh Pant’ Chants While She Attends a College Fest (Watch Viral Video).

Expressing excitement for her film, Urvashi stated, "At last! My goal of becoming a pan-Indian actress was realised with the launch of the trailer for my pan-India release film, which is all about romance, humour, action, and plot twists abound throughout the movie." Urvashi Rautela Shares Her Stunning Traditional Pic From The Legend Trailer Launch Event.

She added: "With its stunning surroundings, vibrant music, comedic tunes, and necessary social message, it is a big-budget mainstream entertainment." Urvashi will be seen playing a "microbiologist and IITian in the movie".

"The movie will also convey a message about the educational system. I appreciate everyone's kindness and genuine affection they have showed me for my movie."

