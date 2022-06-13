A video of Urvashi Rautela is doing rounds on the internet which sees the lady in pink attending a college festival wherein she gets greeted with 'Rishabh, Rishabh' chants. For the unversed, back in 2018, rumours had it that the actress and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant were seeing each other. However, things turned sour between them and the duo parted ways. Did Leonardo DiCaprio Praise Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2022? Twitterati Casts Doubt on Actress’ Claims for This Reason!

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High bro (@high.br0)

