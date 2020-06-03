Waada Raha Sanam Lyricist Anwar Sagar Dies

Anwar Sagar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar died on Wednesday. He breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. The cause of Anwar's death is not yet reported.

The artist has worked with music directors like Nadeem-Shravan, Rajesh Roshan, Jatin-Lalit and Anu Malik. He was a mildly popular name in the '80s and '90s. The song credits for the lyricist pop up in movies like Yaarana, Salaami, Aa Gale Lag Jaa and Vijaypath among more. Anwar Sagar has also penned down the lyrics for 'Yeh Dua Hai Meri' from the movie Sapne Sajan Ke, which featured Karisma Kapoor and Rahul Roy.

But his most popular creation is 'Waada Raha Sanam'. We all have hummed his the romantic number 'Waada Raha Sanam' from the film, Khiladi. The song was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka.

Here Is An Old Video Of Meiyang Chang Crooning The Song:

Listen to Waada Raha Sanam Here:

It has been a sad year for the world and the entertainment industry. Two days back, popular music composer Wajid Khan (of Sajid-Wajid) passed due to a cardiac arrest. He was tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 29, veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur died at the age of 77.