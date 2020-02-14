Valentine's Day 2020: Farhan Akhtar Shares an Adorable Picture with Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and We are all Hearts For This Duo

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Valentine's Day post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Is Valentine the only day when you feel the love in the air? Well, maybe not but it certainly gives you an opportunity to have a look at some mushy romantic pictures of our beloved celebrities. While Shah Rukh Khan already made our day by sharing his monochrome picture with wifey Gauri Khan on this special day, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar just took our excitement quotient a notch higher. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to his Instagram account to share a rather adorable picture with his girlfriend and wish a very happy Valentine's Day to all his fans. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar All Set to Tie the Knot in March 2020?

"If you want to be my valentine raise your hand...@shibanidandekar love ya," he captioned his newest upload that's all things adorable. Their happy faces certainly made our day and it's so good to realise that celebs no longer hesitate to flaunt their love and indulge in subtle social media PDA. Farhan and Shibani are probably the most adored couples of B-town and it's always a delight to see them together. Farhan Akhtar Calls GF Shibani Dandekar His 'Fan' as he Heads For 'The Sky Is Pink' Premiere at TIFF 2019 (View Pic).

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of Farhan and Shibani taking the big plunge. When Times of India got in touch with Javed Akhtar and asked him about his son's wedding plan, the veteran lyricist said, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive." Well, hopefully someday we'll get to hear an official announcement.