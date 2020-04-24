Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Are Quarantining Together? This Post Hints So! (View Pic Inside)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This year, many birthdays and other celebrations were ruined due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The special day which is celebrated with the loved ones annually got a virtual treatment in the months of March and April. Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan too is one those who had to accept sea of birthday wishes only through social media. As everyone is bound to not leave their place strictly as per the government rules, they showered love on him through Instagram. However, through one of those posts, we can spot his girlfriend Natasha Dalal!

The handsome hunk who turned 33 shared the pictures of his cake cutting ceremony at house. However, none of his other family members were seen in these posts. He also shared all the posts that his industry friends dedicated to him on the Instagram. In one of the posts shared by director Shashank Khaitan, his designer girlfriend was seen along with him.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulhania director shared a screengrab of the video call he and his friends made to Varun to wish him. In this, other celebs can also seen including Punit Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jackky Bhagnani amongst others. In Varun's frame, we can spot Natasha as well! Check out the screen grab below.

Well, now that the little secret is out, can we say that lovebirds Varun and Natasha are making quarantine bearable together? Varun has guarded his personal life fiercely but pictures like these do make their way out confirming their mushy relationship again and again!