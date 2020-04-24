Varun Dhawan Poses With A Heart-Shaped Cake As He Celebrates His 33rd Birthday With Family Amid Lockdown (View Pic)

Varun Dhawan Birthday (Photo Credits: Insta)

The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan turns a year older on April 24, 2020. While birthdays are all about partying with friends, some family time and ofcourse a delicious cake, but sadly Dhawan needs to sacrifice on the outing part this year due to the lockdown. And so, giving fans a glimpse into his birthday celebrations, the Street Dancer 3D actor shared some stills on his Instagram story and they are sweet and how. As the star was seen posing with a heart-shaped chocolate cake with candles on it. Going by the pics the cake looks home-made. 'Muqabla' Dance Video of Young Boys Impresses Varun Dhawan; Their 'Twist' Stuns Netizens.

In the photos shared, we can see Varun smiling and posing for the camera. Wearing a black tee paired with blue denim, the actor looks too happy before cutting the creamy surprise. Also, we feel as the cake is in heart-shaped, seems like it's made by none other than his ladylove Natasha Dalal. This is Varun's 33rd birthday. Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and a few more celebs have already started pouring wishes for the birthday boy on social media. Mr Lele Poster Funny Memes and Jokes Trend As Varun Dhawan's Stripping Act Gets Compared to Porn Star Johnny Sins!

Here, Check Out Varun Dhawan's Birthday Celebration Post Below:

Varun Dhawan's IG Story

On the occasion of his birthday, Varun is supposed to go to live with his fans. He had captioned the post, "Who says I'm alone. Who says you're alone." Well, your fans will surely be waiting to see on your big day. Talking about the pandemic, the actor has decided to provide free meals for doctors and healthcare staff amid the crisis. On the work front, the good looking boy's next film is with Sara Ali Khan and is titled as Coolie No. 1. Stay tuned!