Varun Dhawan Birthday: Not Nepotism But Here's What Makes VD a Successful Star That He Is

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is Varun Dhawan's birthday! The hunky actor has enough of stardom achieved at this age with some of the hit movies in his bag. He is currently one of the most bankable actors in the bollywood industry. He has the knack of impressing critics as well as the masses. From doing off beat films to doing typical masala potboilers, he has tried his hands on everything and succeeded too! So, what makes him such a bright star? These may be the reasons! Varun Dhawan to Star in the Remake of This Thalapathy Vijay-Atlee Blockbuster?.

Choice Of Films

Of course, he is a brilliant actor but choice of films matter so much! He had a safe launch pad in B-town through Karan Johar's Student of The Year. This sure earned him name as a hot stud and a good dancer but not as the actor. However, his choice to be in film like Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur proved him as a stellar actor as well. Later on, he continued to do mass entertainers but occasionally choosing films like performance oriented films like October and Sui Dhaaga too.

Social Media Game

The actor is damn cool on social media! He is one of those actors who literally posts things that he actually likes, not much thinking about his on-screen image. That's what makes him stand apart from some of other celebs who do it all for the gallery. His simplicity, authenticity and humour makes him easily one of the most loved celebs on social media.

Steered Away From Controversies

Controversies are a part of an actor's life. However, Varun has not much been in touch with those. Apart from a few mild negative news pieces here and there, nothing concrete he has been pulled into. Unlike his contemporaries, he has also not been much linked with his co-stars. In fact, he has maintained his relationship with designer Natasha Dalal and has been quite low-key yet vocal about it.

Well, these are some of the reasons that have definitely helped him clinch the tag of a young superstar! VD has a lot of potential and his each fan would want to see him in more and more different flavoured films in the future!