Varun Dhawan completed 8 years in Bollywood on Monday. The actor debuted in the film industry through Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year. The film, also starring newbies Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra was a hit then. Now, as the film and Varun's journey in the industry completes 8 years, the star took to social media to acknowledge it and thank his fans for all the love. Varun Dhawan Keeps His Word, Funds Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finalist Ritik Diwakar's Education.

He shared a couple of pictures on Instagram from his promotional tours to various cities. He can be seen interacting with a sea of fans and clicking pictures with them. In his note dedicated to them, the 33-year-old actor wrote, "It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing. Be safe love Varun." Check out the post below.

Varun's Post:

Varun has experimented with masala blockbusters as well as critically acclaimed cinema successfully. He has pulled the mass through films like SOTY, Judwaa 2, ABCD 2 and more and has impressed critics through films like Badlapur and October. Next, he has David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

