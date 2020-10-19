Varun Dhawan completed 8 years in Bollywood on Monday. The actor debuted in the film industry through Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year. The film, also starring newbies Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra was a hit then. Now, as the film and Varun's journey in the industry completes 8 years, the star took to social media to acknowledge it and thank his fans for all the love. Varun Dhawan Keeps His Word, Funds Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finalist Ritik Diwakar's Education.
He shared a couple of pictures on Instagram from his promotional tours to various cities. He can be seen interacting with a sea of fans and clicking pictures with them. In his note dedicated to them, the 33-year-old actor wrote, "It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing. Be safe love Varun." Check out the post below.
Varun's Post:
View this post on Instagram
It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing. Be safe love Varun.
Varun has experimented with masala blockbusters as well as critically acclaimed cinema successfully. He has pulled the mass through films like SOTY, Judwaa 2, ABCD 2 and more and has impressed critics through films like Badlapur and October. Next, he has David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).