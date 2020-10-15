Actor Varun Dhawan is Kanpur lad Ritik Diwakar's knight in shining armour, quite literally. The actor met Ritik in 2018 during the second season of Super Dancer where Ritik was a finalist and Varun was gracing the show as a celebrity guest and to promote his film October. Sadly, Ritik did not win. However, his other dream, of pursuing decent education has been fulfilled and by none other than Varun himself. Varun Dhawan Gets COVID-19 Test Done Before Resuming Work (Watch Video).

Back when Varun had come on the show, Ritik had expressed his wish to pursue his studies at a nice school. Varun stepped in and had given his word to fund his studies. And the actor kept his word and got Ritik a seat at Kanpur's KDMA International school.

"It's been two years now for me to be studying in this prestigious school of the city. Varun bhaiya kept his promise of funding my education. Every year he transfers the yearly fee, which includes my uniform and books, to the school's account. I am really happy that despite being from a poor family I am able to study in a reputed school of the city. I never though that this will happen with me after participating in a reality show," told an elated Ritik to Bombay Times.

He also revealed that Varun has kept in touch with him and calls him up to wish during festivals. "Varun bhaiya calls me several times during the year, especially on festivals like Holi and Diwali. He makes video calls and keeps a track of my education too. Woh bahut achhe hai. I hope when I grow up I can be like him. I am really studying hard so that I can make the most of this opportunity given to me by him," said Ritik.

While he is making the most of his studies, Ritik has not left dancing behind, something that has got him to where he is today. He says, "I dance several hours a day. I practice daily as dancing is an integral part of my life and I can't live without it." Well, Ritik's future sure seems very bright!!

