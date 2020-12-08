Varun Dhawan confirmed yesterday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He along with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had left for Jug Jug Jeeyo shooting when the actor and Neetu Kapoor tested positive. He admits how he should have been more careful and avoided the situation. But that hasn't dented his spirits to promote his upcoming Christmas release on OTT Coolie No 1. He announced on his social media handles that the remix of the original movie's hit track, Husn Hai Suhaana, will be out tomorrow. He also shared a glimpse of the song. December 2020 OTT Releases: From Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 to Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati, New Movies to Watch Online This Month

Well, from whatever little we saw in the video, the look and feel seem like a rehash of Oonchi hai building from Judwaa 2. Even the decor of the location looks similar. But we hope that we are proved wrong when the song releases. We are anyway not too kicked about the remake of the film, let alone the remix. We will, however, try to keep an open mind, after imitation is the best form of flattery.

Coolie No 1 releases on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video. It would be interesting to see if David Dhawan has done a complete copy-paste job or have added some finer tweaks to the material. You see, it's difficult to replace Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

