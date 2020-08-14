Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery still continues. Reportedly, the actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, but his fans and family have a different take on the same. Amid this, it was SSR's sister, Shweta Singh Kriti who took to her social media and shared a clip stressing on the importance of CBI probe into the case with an aim to know the truth. Right after the same, many Bollywood biggies joined the league and started sharing their version of #CBIForSSR. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sooraj Pancholi, Parineeti Chopra were a few names who urged for CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death. However, looks like Twitter was not happy with Dhawan's this gesture, as netizens started to troll the star kid on the micro-blogging site. Kriti Sanon on SSR Case: ‘I Hope and Pray That the CBI Takes Over, So It’s Investigated Without Any Political Agendas’

From slamming the actor for being a product of nepotism to even calling out him for showing kindness towards SSR just because Sadak 2 trailer was a major flop. That's not it, as a few also highlighted how Dhawan is being nice now as his movie Coolie No 1 is on its way. Well, the reactions are indeed an outcome from anger and here are few below. See for yourself. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late Actor’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Demands CBI Enquiry from PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah (Watch Video)

For the unversed, star kids have been on the receiving end after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. The reason for the same is that they are a product of nepotism. Meanwhile, Varun's next happens to be his father David Dhawan's directorial Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Stay tuned!

