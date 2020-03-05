Varun Dhawan Shares Photos of Women Porters, Calls Them ‘Coolie No 1’, Is He Ready for a Twitter War?

Varun Dhawan, Woamn Porter (Photo Credits: Ministry of Railways)

Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan will be soon seen entertaining the janta by featuring in a comedy film titled as Coolie No 1. The said flick will see Sara Ali Khan opposite the actor and is expected to make it to the theatres on May 1. Having said that, recently Dhawan took to his social media and with an aim to promote his upcoming flick retweeted a post shared by the Ministry of Railways which saw stills of women on a platform carrying heavy luggage. FYI, Indian Railway's this kind initiative ahead of Women's Day 2020 have already irked a few users online. Netizens have schooled the Railways for using the word coolie, which was banned in 2016. 'Sahayak' was the new word to be used instead of coolie. Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 Character Kunwar Mahinder Pratap Invites 'Childhood Friend' Donald Trump for a 'Pav Bhaji' Dinner in This Hilarious Video.

While we do understand Varun's excitement here, but the problem in his post also lies with the word coolie. As the actor wrote, 'Yeh hain #coolieno1.' Also, we do not know if the Bollywood actor is aware or not, but before the tweeple start trolling the star for his lack of knowledge, hope he corrects his unintentional mistake. The word coolie was banned as it sounded more of a 'racial slur', which is downright wrong. And ultimately as an influential movie star one should not promote the same. Varun Dhawan Celebrates 'Coolie No 1' Wrap with Pancakes.

Check Out Varun's Post Below:

What do you think of Varun's this tweet? Meanwhile, the actor's Coolie No 1 is a remake of hit 1990 film of the same name. Directed by David Dhawan and is produced by Pooja Entertainment, apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in key roles. Stay tuned!