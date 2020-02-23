Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 Character Kunwar Mahinder Pratap Invites 'Childhood Friend' Donald Trump for a 'Pav Bhaji' Dinner in This Hilarious Video 

Varun Dhawan all set for Donald Trump's welcome (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan is all set to be seen in the Coolie No 1 remake next and ever since the shooting of the film began, we have seen the actor post some hilarious videos from the sets. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Kunwar Mahinder Pratab in the film and in a hilarious new social media post, Varun is seen decked up in a suit complimenting Tthe American flag and seems to be all set to welcome the US President Donald Trump who is set to arrive in the country for his maiden Indian trip. Varun's character is seen talking about being Trump's childhood friend in this fun video. Varun Dhawan Celebrates 'Coolie No 1' Wrap with Pancakes.

Sharing the post, Varun wrote, "Welcome @realDonaldTrump to india by #kunwarmahinderpratab #KMP #coolieno1 episode 2." The video is sure to leave you in splits as Varun refers to Trump as "Donald Saab" and even reveals inviting the US President over for a meal of 'Pav Bhaji'. The actor is known for his fun social media antics but we have to say, this is hands down the best welcome that Donald Trump can get in India. Also watching Varun pull-off these fun antics, we are certain that he's going to kill it in Coolie No 1 with such an amazing comic timing.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram KUNWAR MAHINDER PRATAB Ep2 - welcome Donald trump to india A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Feb 23, 2020 at 4:34am PST

Bollywood and Donald Trump combination seems to be the talk of the town currently, what with the US President tweeting about Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. If this was any less, Trump also recently shared a video that shows his face morphed into a Baahubali song. We won't be surprised if he does take up Varun Dhawan's offer to enjoy some 'Pav Bhaji' after this hilarious video. 'Muqabla' Dance Video of Young Boys Impresses Varun Dhawan; Their 'Twist' Stuns Netizens.

As for Coolie No 1, the film is being helmed by David Dhawan who also directed the 1995 original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The remake now stars Varun along with Sara Ali Khan and is all set to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.