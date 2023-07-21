Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed their baby boy recently, though his name has not yet been revealed. The couple shared a cute photo on Instagram from the hospital with their newborn as well. Naturally the pair's fans are excited for the stars and this new chapter of their lives. And since the couple are good friends with Ajay Devgn as well, they have created hilarious memes about the fact that he is their baby's nana and dada at the same time. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Leave the Hospital With Their Baby Boy! Watch Video of the Couple Heading Home All Smiles.

Congratulations to the Trio

At The Same Time!

Ajay Devgan Dada aur Nana ek sath ban gaya https://t.co/6WwLf533r5 — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) July 20, 2023

Respect

Ajay Devgn Nana aur Dada ek saath ban gaye. 🫡🤙🏻 https://t.co/58oZIm9CaW — Tejas Nair (@TejasNair24) July 21, 2023

Tarzan X Drishyam

Tarzan The Wonder Car X Drishyam !! Ajay Devgn Becomes Father in Law Twice (Both Dada and Mama) https://t.co/cAOfgsVAZC — Anand Abhirup 📌 🧡 🦩 (@SanskariGuruji) July 21, 2023

Dada or Nana? That Is The Question

Congratulations to @ajaydevgn Family badi ho gayi... Baccha Ajay Devgan ko kya bulayega - Dada or Nana? https://t.co/A87IekoKP1 — Prathamesh Dembla (@pratham_pd) July 21, 2023

