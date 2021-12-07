As the suspense surrounding Salman Khan's attendance at the much-hyped wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal grows with every passing minute, the superstar's family is expected to attend the event. Katrina is said to be close to Khan's sisters, Arpita and Alvira. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Security Arrangements of the Marriage Function to Be Handled by Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Team?

According to sources close to the family, the two sisters will attend the wedding along with their husbands -- Arpita's husband and 'Antim' star Ayush Sharma and actor-director Atul Agnihotri (Alvira's husband). Katrina is said to have also wanted Salman's parents to attend the ceremony and shower their blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple, but they won't be able to attend the event because of health concerns. Video Of Vicky Kaushal Proposing Marriage To Katrina Kaif On Stage And Salman Khan’s Reaction To It Is A Must Watch.

Salman's Da-bangg concert tour's dates coincide with Vicky and Katrina's wedding celebrations. The actor is unlikely therefore to attend the function. Salman has flown to Riyadh with his head of security, Shera, who incidentally is monitoring the 'KatVic' wedding security at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).