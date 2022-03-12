Vidyut Jammwal confirmed two amazing project in the year 2021. Not only that, in April 19, 2021, he took to social media and announced his own production house Action Hero Films. He revealed the happy news on social media and mentioned, "Welcome to the new and most promising cinematic destination, #ActionHeroFilms, a production house founded by @mevidyutjammwal & co-produced by @abbassayyed77. We present to you our manifesto & avow to 'Dream, Dare and Do'." Vidyut is best known for essaying action-packed roles in Commando film series. The Filmfare awardee made his Bollywood debut with Force (2011), Telugu debut in 2011 with Sakthi and Tamil debut with Billa II (2012). Vidyut Jammwal Turns Producer As He Completes 10 Years in the Industry, Reveals Names of His Production House.

Vidyut's next two promising film are IB 71 and Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha. He took to Instagram and announced his film IB 71, where he will serve as an actor and producer both. He wrote, "We at Action Hero Films and National Award winning director Sankalp Reddy join forces for an espionage thriller - IB 71." On the other hand, while confirming the sequel of Khuda Haafiz titled as Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha, he shared a click with the team on photo-sharing app and wrote, "A story meant to redefine INTENSE! Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha hits the floors." IB 71: Vidyut Jammwal’s Maiden Production Venture Goes on Floor (Watch Video).

Here's a list of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming movies, both confirmed and rumoured to look forward in the future:

IB 71

Vidyut Jammwal in IB 71 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

IB 71 is touted as espionage-thriller directed by Sankalp Reddy, produced by Vidyut who will be also seen playing the lead role in the film. Earlier, the shoot of the film kickstarted on January 13, 2022, Vidyut took to social media and shared the update on his maiden film as an actor-producer. The film revolves around the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Indian 2

Vidyut Jammwal in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As per several rumours, Vidyut will feature in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. However, no official announcement has been done about the same yet. Helmed by S. Shankar, the film is the sequel of 1996 megahit Indian. If Vidyut boards the Tamil flick, it will be a bliss to watch him with such an amazing cast which includes Kamal, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. Vidyut Jammwal Joins Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?

Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha

Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni ParikshaTeam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The action-thriller Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha was announced and went on floors earlier on July 22, 2021. The flick is the sequel to 2020 movie Khuda Haafiz. Written and helmed by Faruk Kabir, the movie will see Vidyut in the lead as he will reprise his role as Sameer Chaudhary. More details about the same is yet to be unveiled. Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha: Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi Begin Shooting for the Film in Mumbai.

However, Vidyut was last seen in 2021 movie The Power, Sanak. And, with the above mentioned projects, we are really excited to see him back on screen. So, let us know in the comment section below, which movie you are most excited about?

