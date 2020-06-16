Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Vir Das on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: It’s Convenient to Pass Off the Death of a Young Person As Depression’ (Read Tweet)

Bollywood IANS| Jun 16, 2020 01:37 PM IST
Vir Das on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: It’s Convenient to Pass Off the Death of a Young Person As Depression’ (Read Tweet)
Sushant Singh Rajput, Vir Das (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor-comedian Vir Das says it is very convenient to put blame of death of a young person on depression, and shrug off one's own role in driving it. Vir's comment comes as several unconfirmed reports claim that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression over the past few months, indicating that it drove him to take his own life. "It's convenient to pass off the death of a young person as ‘oh...depression'. That means you no longer have to own your systemic part in it. MOST people you know have suffered from depression at one point or another, even if they don't know it. How you treat people matters," Vir posted on his Twitter. Mithun Chakraborty Won’t Celebrate His Birthday over the Tragic Death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"It is hugely ironic to see journalists and media houses who relish, enjoy, and milk the failure of every project now write articles about mental health and positivity," he added. Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Rajesh Sharma Recalls Working with the Late Actor in MS Dhoni Biopic (Read Deets)

Vir Das Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide

Vir took to social media to mourn the loss, while cherishing his legacy. "Sushant Singh Rajput was a complete outsider who made it from background dancer to a movie star through hard work and talent. That's an amazing and unique true story. Take a moment to remember that above everything. For outsiders, actors struggling, for anyone. That's a legacy," Vir posted on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Vir Das Vir Das on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Vir Das Twitter
