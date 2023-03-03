After criticising her on visiting JNU campus and her latest song ''Besharam Rang'' from Pathaan, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to actress Deepika Padukone presenting Oscar award by calling it "achche din" and saying that this is the "year of Indian cinema." Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone in First Slate of Presenters for 95th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honour. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Agnihotri took to Twitter, where he shared an article about Deepika turning presenter at the ceremony. Pathaan: Vivek Agnihotri Posts Video Slamming 'Provocative' Clothes in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Song; Twitterati Reminds Him of His Own Hate Story, Chocolate and Zid.

He wrote: "While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin." India has three nominations this year at the Oscars - RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers.

