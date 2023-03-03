Deepika Padukone is included in the first slate of presenters of the 95th Academy Awards. Oscars 2023 presenters are Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Emily Blunt and Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone among others. Here is the full list of presenters of the first slate of Oscars 2023. Oscars 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Is ‘Soaking in the LA Vibe’ as He Promotes His Film in US Ahead of 95th Academy Awards.

Deepika Padukone Included in Oscars 2023 Presenters List

Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/U87WDh88MR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2023

