When Will Ibrahim Ali Khan Make his Bollywood Debut? Sara Ali Khan Answers the Million Dollar Question...

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Sara Ali Khan is already busy taking Bollywood by storm, one movie at a time, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is on the list of star kids who may enter B-town very soon. The boy is already a sensation on social media and his popularity with girls cannot be even. From Tik Tok Videos to Knock Knock jokes, the boy is game for anything that's new and buzzing on the internet and his Bollywood debut is certainly awaited. But when is it really happening? We finally have an answer. Ibrahim Ali Khan Reveals the Goofy Face He Makes While Bullying Sister Sara Ali Khan (View Pic).

Sister Sara in her recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama revealed Ibrahim's future plans and if the star kid is even interested in entering her profession. When asked about his B-town debut, the Simmba actress simply said, "He has not even gone to college yet. So, I think acting is like a while away. It's definitely something he is interested in and something he is passionate about. He is gonna study film in LA. So, if he wants to do something he will do it." So there you go. His young fans will probably have to wait for some time for him to enter the industry.

Check Out her Interaction

"He's (#IbrahimAliKhan) not even gone to college as yet so I think acting is like a while away. It's definitely something he is interested in, it's something he is passionate about...": #SaraAliKhan on Ibrahim's acting plans.#TalkingFilms YT: https://t.co/6u4VPIajGV pic.twitter.com/vRxRxSCR6I — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) May 8, 2020

Ibrahim is obsessed with Tik Tok and he's the one to pull in Sara for some of their videos together. Reacting to their popularity on social media, the actress revealed, " I think Ibrahim was the first one to get on TikTok and he tells me very often, "Let's make a TikTok" and I am like, "Okay, what do we do? You'll have to tell me what to do?" Coz I am not very good...I see a lot of these TikTok videos and I am not so good at it. So I was like, "Ibrahim, you tell me what to do?" The only thing I can do is "Knock Knock, who's there? and you don't find them very funny." Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Get Their Picasso Genes From Dad Saif Ali Khan and Here's Proof (View Pic).

The duo is certainly one of the most adored siblings in Bollywood and they both seem so bright. She's already on her way to becoming the next big star and he'll join her very soon.