World Environment Day 2020: Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur Sweep and Clean His Panvel Farmhouse While Emphasising on Swachh Bharat Campaign (Watch Video)

Salman Khan cleaning his Panvel farmhouse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan is back to his Panvel farmhouse after taking a short trip to visit his parents at Galaxy Apartments, Mumbai. The actor had earlier shifted his base to Panvel when the lockdown was just announced in the country and he has been staying there since March. And while one may think if he's taking the much-needed break, then they are highly mistaken. Salman is very much occupied with his different commitments and he's busy shooting for new music singles while also working on his range of sanitizers, Frsh. Environment Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan Shares Scenic Snaps From The Sets of Her Previous Films!

However, to celebrate World Environment Day 2020, he decided to sweep and clean his farmhouse while also emphasising on the Swachh Bharat campaign launched by PM Narendra Modi. The recent cyclone Nisarg had left a trail of garbage in his farmhouse compound and the actor decided to clean the mess himself. Of course, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and other friends helped him clean the huge area but Salman was very much involved and did his work efficiently. Environment Day 2020: From Being a Bikini Babe to a Mountain Person, Kubbra Sait Flaunts Her Romance With Nature (View Pics).

Check Out His Post

View this post on Instagram #SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay Music Credits: Mark Mothersbaugh A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 5, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

Salman was earlier joined by Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa at his farmhouse but it's unclear if they extended their stay or returned to the city. Besides the Dabangg actor, many actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan had shared different posts on Instagram to celebrate the occasion and make us aware of the importance of World Environment Day.