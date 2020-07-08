If you are a fan of Tigmanshu Dhulia, or Vidyut Jammwal, or Amit Sadh, you must be excited about their film Yaara. The film had been in the making for quite some time after it began shooting in April 2018. The movie will finally see the light of the day as it is now ready to drop on a streaming platform. Yaara will premiere on July 30 on Zee5 and the first slick and desi trailer was dropped today on YouTube. Not Just Khuda Haafiz on Disney+ Hotstar, Vidyut Jammwal's Yaara With Shruti Haasan to Release on Zee5.

The first teaser barely reveals any crucial plot details. There are zero dialogues. Instead, a montage of friendship, love, betrayal, a wee bit of sex plays on the screen with very peppy background music. We know that there is a group of friend comprised of Vidyut, Amit, Vijay Varma, and Kenny Basumatary. They have grown up together transitioning from committing petty crimes to being involved in cases that would land them in prison for longer than they'd like.

Shruti is Vidyut's love interest. The two look extremely good together. Bollywood really needs to invest in fresh pairings (that actually look good) instead of showing us Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt in ten million movies. Yaara: Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals His Upcoming ZEE5 Film Is a Homage to Honour the Friendship Between Four Friends.

That's what we gather from the teaser of Yaara. A full-fledged trailer for the film should be around the corner. It is an adaptation of the French film A Gang Story.

Check Out The Trailer For Yaara Here:

"Yaara is extremely close to my heart, it gives a new meaning and outlook to what describes a bond between a group of friends. The characters are really living their true self in the movie and everyone is free spirited. All of us shared a great bond on the set which translates naturally on screen," Amit Sadh has said in a statement.

