Here comes the time to take stock of what we liked and disliked in the OTT space this year. 2023 has been both promising and disappointing. Some web series showed so much potential but went down with a whimper while a few underdogs managed to rise to the top with their great content. But what's admirable is the varied genres that we were presented with this year which kept us quite occupied with the commotion in the digital space. So here are our top 7 best web shows of 2023. Year–Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol – Check Out the Actors Who Gave Biggest Commercial Hits This Year!.

Happy Family - Conditions Apply

Shows on OTT tend to keep it real and raw. That's what sets it apart from escapist Bollywood cinema. But at times you miss the sweet old time of clean family entertainers. Happy Family - Conditions Apply fills that space perfectly. The makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are still relevant, which says a lot about how they have evolved with time.

Scoop

While Scoop is a beautifully crafted true story of a murder that rocked the journalism world, the biggest achievement was Harman Baweja. The latter was completely dismissed when he debuted and yet here, he turned out to be the star. That's what one means when they say a director's actor. If the director is competent, he can make even a wall act.

Kaala Pani

This year hasn't provided too many instances where a series gained a near-perfect rating. Kaala Pani is the exception here. The ethical dilemmas it posed and the societal pressure it endured made this disaster thriller one of the best in the OTT space. It's chilling yet hard-hitting!

Farzi

The big digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati kept its promise of being a sleek thriller that is all about money! Being Raj and DK series, Farzi keeps their charming plot points intact while smartly delving into themes that may come across as mundane now.

Kohrra

Police procedurals are a dime a dozen in every language on every platform. This is always the most preferred genre for any director or writer as it tips on intrigue and suspense. When such is the case, standing out in the crowd is tough but Kohrra makes it count. Fantastic performances by Barun Sobti and Surinder Vicky, aided by tight screenplay make it a worthy watch.

Jubilee

Jubilee should get all the awards for its starting credits itself. How well it retains the flavour of the 40s and 50s cinema is simply incredible. To add to it, there are some brilliant performances by the cast and a very interesting storyline. Jubilee Review: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari's Series Is Enriching In Its Presentation and Execution! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dahaad

Vijay Verma is sweeping awards for his portrayal of being a lady killer, literally! Sonakshi Sinha's digital debut is unlike her Bollywood debut and that's what makes her presence in the series interesting. She does a good job too. Dahaad is also written well with one of the deft executions we have witnessed this year.

