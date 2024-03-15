Yodha is the action thriller that hit the big screens on March 15. The film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha features a stellar cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, this is the latest film to be an unfortunate victim of piracy. As per reports, Yodha has been illegally made available on torrent sites like MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Promises High-Octane Action in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Film.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch The Trailer Of Yodha Movie Below:

Yodha showcases Sidharth Malhotra’s character, Arun Katyal, a commanding officer who becomes entangled in a thrilling rescue mission to save a flight hijacked by terrorists. When asked about portraying such a character, Sidharth was quoted as saying, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for.”

