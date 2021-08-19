Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be seen unleashing his action side with 'Yudhra', has started shooting for the film. On Thursday, Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a picture from the mahurat shot. "Let's go..Team Yudhra," a text on the image read. Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan to Star in Upcoming Romantic Action-Thriller (Watch Video).

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is being touted as a romantic-action thriller, which also features Malavika Mohanan. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it. Siddhant Chaturvedi Writes a Poem About Unrequited Love, Fans Drop Hearty Comments and Say ‘Bohat Hard’ (View Post).

Earlier this year, Farhan had shared a video introducing the film Yudhra and its characters. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022. Apart from 'Yudhra', Siddhant will also be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', co-staring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

